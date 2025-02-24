Swift Response Averts Disaster as 17 Rescued from Sinking Boat
A boat carrying 17 passengers started sinking in the Ganga River, triggering panic among the devotees. Quick actions by NDRF and SDRF teams saved all passengers. Nine were rescued by NDRF and the remaining eight by SDRF. The incident highlights the vital role of prompt emergency response teams.
In a dramatic rescue operation, NDRF and SDRF teams saved 17 individuals from a sinking boat in the Ganga River at Sangam. The boat, carrying devotees, encountered trouble on Monday, leading to an immediate emergency response.
According to the NDRF, panic ensued as passengers began to scream for help when the boat went out of control and started sinking. Quick-thinking NDRF personnel, who were nearby on patrol, arrived swiftly at the scene.
While nine of the distressed devotees were successfully rescued by the NDRF team, the SDRF and other agencies aided in saving the remaining eight. The incident underscores the critical importance of the forces' readiness and swift action in preventing potential tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
