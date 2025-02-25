Federal Workers' Return Sparks New Challenges
Federal employees are returning to agency offices following President Trump’s mandate, sparking logistical challenges. Lee Zeldin, EPA administrator, emphasized the end of COVID-era remote work. Some agencies struggle to accommodate full returns. Meanwhile, tech workers face equipment shortages. Remote workers must comply by April 28, affecting over 3 million federal employees.
- Country:
- United States
Federal employees across the nation are returning to agency offices, following President Donald Trump's mandate to end the remote work that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the directive, several agencies face logistical issues in accommodating the full return of staff to physical workspaces.
EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the end of full-time, COVID-era remote work for his department, highlighting the minimal office attendance recorded on Mondays and Fridays. However, agencies like the Department of Education have communicated logistical challenges, such as unprepared regional offices in major cities like Boston and New York, for this transition back to the office environment.
Meanwhile, employees, particularly those within the IT sector, face equipment shortages as they comply with the return-to-office policy. This affects the 3 million-plus federal workforce, which comprises nearly 1.9% of the nation's entire civilian workforce as of last November, indicating wider implications for government operations and employee morale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Accepts Defeat in Delhi, Prepares for Future Challenges with Strategic Meeting
High Court Challenges Tihar's Call Ban for Separatist Leader
My visit to US will be an opportunity to develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen India-US partnership: PM Modi in departure statement.
India Eyes 2025 TEPA Launch with European Deal
Nepal Lawmaker Proposes Selling Monkeys to China as Crop Protection Strategy