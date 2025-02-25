Federal Workers' Return Sparks New Challenges

Federal employees across the nation are returning to agency offices, following President Donald Trump's mandate to end the remote work that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the directive, several agencies face logistical issues in accommodating the full return of staff to physical workspaces.

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the end of full-time, COVID-era remote work for his department, highlighting the minimal office attendance recorded on Mondays and Fridays. However, agencies like the Department of Education have communicated logistical challenges, such as unprepared regional offices in major cities like Boston and New York, for this transition back to the office environment.

Meanwhile, employees, particularly those within the IT sector, face equipment shortages as they comply with the return-to-office policy. This affects the 3 million-plus federal workforce, which comprises nearly 1.9% of the nation's entire civilian workforce as of last November, indicating wider implications for government operations and employee morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)