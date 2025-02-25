Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Police Nab Three with 'Children Bank of India' Notes

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, police seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 14 lakh and arrested three individuals linked to the case. The fake notes bore 'Children Bank of India' and were meant to be exchanged for genuine currency. Legal action has been initiated, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counterfeit currency case, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district apprehended three individuals and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 14 lakh. The counterfeit bills, alarmingly marked with 'Children Bank of India,' were meant to be swapped for genuine currency.

Inspector Dattatreya Kindre of Wada police station explained that a tip-off led the police to set a trap in Pali village. Subsequently, they detained a man carrying a suspicious bag. He was joined by two others in a car, and upon checking, the police found Rs 100 and Rs 500 fake notes.

The three individuals, all locals of Palghar, planned to exchange Rs 3 lakh in fake notes for Rs 1 lakh of genuine currency. Authorities have charged them under relevant sections, and an investigation continues to identify the origin of the counterfeit money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

