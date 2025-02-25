Tragic Collision: Convoy Crash Claims Three Lives in Chhattisgarh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three men when their motorcycle collided with an SUV from the convoy of BJP MP Bhojraj Nag in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The incident occurred near Podgaon village under Antagarh police jurisdiction.

The accident happened on Monday night as the SUV, part of the parliamentary convoy, attempted to dodge a stray cattle on the road and inadvertently struck a motorcycle traveling in the wrong direction. The impact left the three riders seriously injured.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the third succumbed to his injuries at the Kanker district hospital. The deceased have been identified as Khumeshwar Samrath, Tameshwar Dehari, and Girdhari.

