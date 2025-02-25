Left Menu

Land-for-Jobs Scandal: Lalu Prasad and Family Summoned by Delhi Court

A Delhi court has summoned former rail minister Lalu Prasad and his family in connection with a land-for-jobs scandal. The case involves appointments in the Indian Railways during Prasad's tenure in return for land parcels. The court found sufficient grounds to summon all accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 19:53 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Lalu Prasad, former rail minister, and several family members, linking them to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has called Prasad's wife, Rabri Devi, and their children, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misha Bharti, and Hema Yadav, to appear in court on March 11.

The charges allege that during his term as rail minister (2004-2009), rail job appointments were exchanged for land deeds, implicating aides and officials. Prosecution is underway, with the CBI urged to expedite proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

