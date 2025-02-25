Race Against Time: Dramatic Rescue Efforts Unfold in India's SLBC Tunnel Crisis

In a gripping struggle for survival, top experts from multiple Indian agencies, including the Army and Navy, are working around the clock to rescue eight trapped individuals from the collapsed SLBC tunnel. The rescue faces immense hurdles, including relentless silt and water inflow, posing a significant threat to the lives of rescuers.

According to Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, experts classify this operation as among the most complex worldwide. With only a single entry and exit, strategic assessments, including drilling techniques, are underway to reach the trapped victims safely. The government seeks to balance rescue urgency with ensuring the safety of all involved.

As the political debate intensifies, calls for a judicial probe compete with a focus on immediate rescue. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other officials emphasize priority on saving lives, despite mounting sludge hindering progress. The teams remain committed, leveraging expertise from various agencies to navigate the challenging conditions.

