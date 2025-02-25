Left Menu

Starmer's Strategic Gambit: Boosting Defence Amid Budget Cuts

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to increase UK's defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and aim for 3% in the next parliament. Funded by cuts to international aid, this move aims to bolster European security amid tensions with Russia and align with NATO's goals.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:10 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to significantly increase the United Kingdom's defence spending, aiming for 2.5% of the GDP by 2027, and ultimately targeting a 3% threshold in the next parliamentary session. This move positions the UK to play a more pivotal role in enhancing European security, especially concerning ongoing tensions with Russia.

The defence budget increase comes at a cost, as Starmer proposed a 40% reduction in the international aid budget to finance the hike. He expressed regret over this decision but emphasized its necessity to support Ukraine amid changing U.S. diplomatic stances. Starmer's strategy aligns with efforts by European leaders to present a unified front in backing Kyiv.

On his visit to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Starmer aims to reassure the U.S. of Europe's commitment to security efforts. He seeks a U.S. 'backstop' for European security guarantees to Ukraine, highlighting the importance of deterring future Russian aggression. Starmer's announcement is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support and influence NATO allies.

