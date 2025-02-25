Ramaphosa Urges Traditional Leaders for Unity in Governance and Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged traditional leaders to collaborate with the Government of National Unity (GNU) to drive national development and inclusivity. Speaking at the annual opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) at the Good Hope Centre in Cape Town, he emphasized the critical role of traditional leadership in addressing socio-economic challenges and shaping South Africa’s future.

Strengthening the Role of Traditional Leadership

President Ramaphosa underscored the historical significance of traditional leadership, noting that these leaders are vital in governance, particularly in rural and peri-urban communities that often bear the brunt of poverty, inequality, and climate change.

“As the Government of National Unity, I once again call on Amakhosi to join hands with us as we embark on a new, glorious future for South Africa and its people,” said the President.

The National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders consists of delegates from provincial houses of traditional leadership, representing rural communities at the national level.

Disaster Response and Climate Resilience

Expressing concern over the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which resulted in significant loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure, President Ramaphosa urged Amakhosi to support disaster management efforts in rural communities.

“The recent floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have led to loss of life, damage to farming land, and the destruction of property and infrastructure. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the affected communities,” he said. “I call on you to work with disaster management response teams in our provinces to protect our rural communities from extreme weather events.”

Combatting Violence Against Traditional Leaders

President Ramaphosa condemned the increasing assassinations of traditional leaders, labeling these attacks as an “affront to our nation.” He referenced the recent killing of Contralesa NEC member and Ndzundza-Fene Traditional Council Chairperson, Kosi Thugwana, in Mpumalanga and assured that law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing justice.

“Even one killing is one too many. Be assured that our law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book,” he said.

Fostering Shared Prosperity Through National Dialogue

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, calling on traditional and Khoi-San leaders to participate in the upcoming National Dialogue. This platform aims to foster inclusivity and national development.

“It will be important that traditional leaders and the communities they lead participate in the National Dialogue to ensure the process produces a plan that reflects the interests and aspirations of everyone,” he said.

He highlighted the Medium Term Development Plan adopted by the GNU, which focuses on three strategic priorities:

Driving inclusive growth and job creation

Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living

Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state

Policy Reforms and Legislative Developments

President Ramaphosa addressed legislative matters affecting traditional leadership, confirming steps to revise and reintroduce the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that declared it unconstitutional. He encouraged traditional leaders to engage in consultations to ensure their perspectives are included in the revised bill.

Additionally, he acknowledged the need for improved regulation of customary initiation practices, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where fatalities and injuries remain a concern. The government has gazetted regulations for public comment and is working on guidelines to regulate initiation school fees and prevent exploitation.

Land Reform and Economic Development

The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to land reform, emphasizing that the passage of the Expropriation Act is part of efforts to ensure equitable land distribution. The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has completed work on the Communal Land Tenure Bill and will soon conduct public consultations.

Combating Gender-Based Violence and Recognizing Traditional Leadership Structures

President Ramaphosa called on traditional leaders to take a stand against gender-based violence and femicide, stressing that such crimes contradict African cultural values.

“We know that such violence is not part of any culture. Violence against women and children is not part of the nation we want to build,” he stated.

He also welcomed the launch of the Forum of South Africa’s Majesties, chaired by His Majesty King Makhosonke II, and efforts to establish a similar platform for Queens, recognizing the leadership role of women in traditional institutions.

Showcasing Culture at the G20 Summit

As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit for the first time later this year, President Ramaphosa urged traditional leaders to use the opportunity to highlight the country’s diverse cultural heritage to the global community.

Budget Prioritization for Inclusive Development

Addressing the postponement of the Budget Speech, the President explained that further discussions were necessary to align GNU priorities. He assured that the budget will be designed to promote inclusive growth, support job creation, and address poverty and inequality.

“In the interests of consensus-building, we are undertaking further discussions to arrive at a budget that everyone can have confidence in,” he said.

Building a Better Future Through Collaboration

President Ramaphosa concluded by emphasizing the importance of unity and partnership in overcoming challenges and building a South Africa where every citizen enjoys equal opportunity and dignity. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to working hand-in-hand with traditional leaders to achieve shared prosperity and national development.