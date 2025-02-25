Britain's Strategic Shift: Starmer Boosts Defence Amidst Global Tensions

In a significant policy shift, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday an increase in the UK's annual defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, targeting a post-Cold War high of 3%. This move aims to bolster Europe's security, sending a strong message to the U.S. administration ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

Starmer's decision involves a controversial 40% cut to international aid to fund the increase. This shift comes as Europe grapples with the U.S.'s unexpected pivot regarding the Ukraine conflict, necessitating a reinforced European stance to support Kyiv.

The defence budget boost, described as the most significant since the Cold War, aligns with NATO's appeals for heightened military spending among member states. Starmer intends to assure President Trump of Europe's commitment to collective security, even as debates on budget management and strategic alliances persist.

