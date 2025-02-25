Court Decision Looms in Nashik Trial of Politician's Fake Document Scandal

A significant legal decision is anticipated in Nashik, with the court poised to determine on March 1 whether to uphold or stay a trial court's conviction of Manikrao Kokate. Kokate, along with his brother Sunil, faced charges related to fabricating documents to procure government quota flats.

In an earlier ruling, the court imposed a two-year jail term on the brothers, which has now been suspended. Both were granted bail, contingent on furnishing financial securities, as they await the outcome of their appeal against the conviction.

The original charges, stemming from a 1995 case filed by late minister T S Dighole, accused the Kokate brothers of manipulating their eligibility for flats under the Low Income Group quota. The prosecution contends the brothers misrepresented themselves to benefit from the chief minister's discretionary allocation.

