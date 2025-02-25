Tragic Incident: Young Girl Victimized in Southeast Delhi
A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in southeast Delhi. The incident occurred after she returned from school and went out to play. The accused minor, a dropout, was apprehended, and a case was registered under sections dealing with rape and child protection laws.
In a distressing incident unfolding in southeast Delhi, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The event, described by police, took place on Saturday after the young victim, a third-grade student, was found weeping in the street by her mother post-school hours.
Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect, a dropout from seventh grade, committed the crime. Following the mother's report, law enforcement quickly initiated a case under relevant sections for rape and child protection, apprehending the accused who awaits further judgment.
