Italy's Migrant Transfer Policy Faces EU Court Scrutiny

The Italian government's policy of transferring migrants to asylum processing centres in Albania is under legal scrutiny at the European Union's highest court. Rome argues that the arrangement adheres to EU and human rights laws, despite opposition from two Bangladeshi asylum seekers.

The European Court of Justice expedited the cases after the Bangladeshis contested their asylum rejections following remote hearings in Albanian detention facilities. Italian and Albanian authorities have agreed on the transfer, but legal challenges have stalled the process.

Concerns over Albania's status as a 'safe third country' are at the heart of the dispute, with lawyers citing discrimination risks for LGBTQ+ individuals. A legal advisory is expected in April, followed by a court ruling before summer.

