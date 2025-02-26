Left Menu

UK Halts Aid to Rwanda Amid Congo Conflict Tensions

The UK has paused some bilateral aid to Rwanda and imposed diplomatic sanctions over its alleged support for the M23 group in eastern Congo. Rwanda denies backing the rebels and claims self-defense. UK urges DRC to engage in dialogue with M23 and stresses a political solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Britain announced a suspension of certain bilateral aid to Rwanda, alongside other diplomatic sanctions, due to accusations of Rwanda's involvement in the conflict affecting neighboring Congo. Rwanda, facing global scrutiny over its alleged support of the M23 group, described the UK's actions as 'punitive.'

Rwandan officials firmly deny backing M23, insisting their military actions are solely for self-defense against hostile Congolese-based groups. The Rwandan foreign ministry expressed regret over the UK siding in the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The UK government declared its actions will persist until there's notable progress in resolving hostilities, including withdrawal of Rwandan forces from Congo. Britain plans to limit diplomatic engagements and trade, while also reviewing military cooperation with Rwanda, seeking a political resolution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

