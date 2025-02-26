Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Pound Southern Syria

In a series of escalating military actions, Israeli warplanes launched strikes late Tuesday on sites south of Damascus, Syria's capital, and in the southern province of Daraa. According to local sources and state broadcaster Syria TV, the bombardment targeted key locations, intensifying the already fraught relations between the two nations.

The town of Kisweh, approximately 20 kilometers south of Damascus, bore the brunt of the air raids as a military installation was hit, though further details remain scarce. Local residents also reported strikes in Daraa, a region that has seen heightened tensions due to the complex political dynamics involving rebel factions.

The Israeli military has abstained from commenting on the strikes. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his government's unwillingness to tolerate the presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other forces allied with Syria's new regime, insisting on the demilitarization of the contentious territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)