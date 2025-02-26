Trump Proposes $5 Million 'Gold Cards' for Foreign Investors
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a novel immigration program to sell 'gold cards' for $5 million to foreigners who wish to create jobs in the U.S. This initiative, claimed to be legal, is set to commence in about two weeks and may attract Russian oligarchs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a latest move to boost economic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to introduce a 'gold card' scheme, priced at $5 million, for international investors.
This immigration initiative aims to attract entrepreneurs who can create jobs in the U.S., with operations expected to begin within the next two weeks.
Moreover, Trump noted that the program is inclusive, possibly allowing Russian oligarchs to participate, asserting its legality amidst diverse immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement