In a latest move to boost economic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to introduce a 'gold card' scheme, priced at $5 million, for international investors.

This immigration initiative aims to attract entrepreneurs who can create jobs in the U.S., with operations expected to begin within the next two weeks.

Moreover, Trump noted that the program is inclusive, possibly allowing Russian oligarchs to participate, asserting its legality amidst diverse immigration policies.

