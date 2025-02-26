Left Menu

Drone Strike Ignites Fire in Kyiv, Injures Young Woman

A drone attack in the Kyiv region, blamed on Russia, injured a 19-year-old woman and set a house ablaze. The attack prompted air raid alerts and firefighting efforts. Kiyv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed the air assault as civilians remain caught in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Updated: 26-02-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:39 IST
A Russian drone assault in the Kyiv region left a 19-year-old woman injured and a residential building engulfed in flames, local governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported early Wednesday. The woman, who suffered a head injury, was hospitalized following the attack.

Photos shared by Kalashnyk depicted firefighters combating intense flames at night, as air defense systems activated around Kyiv. While Reuters couldn't independently verify the report, witnesses confirmed hearing explosions.

In a Telegram update, Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the city was under air attack. Air alerts spanned from Kyiv to eastern Ukraine. Russia offered no immediate comment, despite ongoing conflict allegations from both sides, with civilian safety often at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

