Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Stand: A Ban on GM Corn Planting

Mexico's lower house of Congress has approved a reform to ban genetically modified corn planting, which could increase tensions with the United States. President Claudia Sheinbaum spearheaded this initiative following a trade panel ruling that Mexico's GM corn restrictions violated the USMCA agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:31 IST
Mexico's Bold Stand: A Ban on GM Corn Planting

In a significant move, Mexico's lower house of Congress has passed a constitutional reform to prohibit the planting of genetically modified (GM) corn. This bold legislative step could further complicate relations with the United States, following the resolution of a previous trade dispute, analysts predict.

The initiative, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, was spurred by a December ruling from a trade-dispute panel that deemed Mexico's GM corn restrictions as a violation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Consequently, Mexico had lifted its bans on importing GM corn for human consumption and other uses but continues to restrict planting to protect native strains.

With the reform receiving overwhelming support—409 votes for and 69 against—Mexico reinforces its position by declaring native corn as a vital part of its national identity. However, this stance might provoke further controversy with the U.S., particularly because Mexico imports approximately $5 billion worth of GM corn annually for livestock, necessitating a careful diplomatic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025