Mexico's Bold Stand: A Ban on GM Corn Planting

In a significant move, Mexico's lower house of Congress has passed a constitutional reform to prohibit the planting of genetically modified (GM) corn. This bold legislative step could further complicate relations with the United States, following the resolution of a previous trade dispute, analysts predict.

The initiative, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, was spurred by a December ruling from a trade-dispute panel that deemed Mexico's GM corn restrictions as a violation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Consequently, Mexico had lifted its bans on importing GM corn for human consumption and other uses but continues to restrict planting to protect native strains.

With the reform receiving overwhelming support—409 votes for and 69 against—Mexico reinforces its position by declaring native corn as a vital part of its national identity. However, this stance might provoke further controversy with the U.S., particularly because Mexico imports approximately $5 billion worth of GM corn annually for livestock, necessitating a careful diplomatic balance.

