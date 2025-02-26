Dignitaries Walk Out in Solidarity with Ukraine at UN
In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, dozens of dignitaries, including ambassadors from France, Germany, and Britain, staged a walkout during Russia's speech at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In a dramatic display of diplomatic protest, numerous dignitaries exited during Russia's address at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. This walkout was meant as a show of support for Ukraine.
Ambassadors from key European nations such as France, Germany, and Britain led the group, highlighting the ongoing international tensions surrounding Russia's military aggression.
The timing coincided with the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that continues to draw widespread condemnation and calls for peace from the global community.
