Operation Rescue: Police Bust Child Trafficking Ring in Bosnia

Bosnian authorities have detained three suspects implicated in a child trafficking and abuse ring, following the discovery of numerous minors in a residence located in the town of Brcko. The police operation, carried out on Tuesday, revealed the presence of 31 children, including infants.

All the children have been safely relocated, and the investigation is actively ongoing, police officials confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The case has reportedly stirred significant concern, though details remain sparse as authorities protect the investigation's confidentiality.

International elements surfaced when an Italian woman was found at the scene, and the children were reportedly in possession of Croatian passports, according to local news source Klix. The police have withheld additional information, citing the case's sensitive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)