Operation Rescue: Police Bust Child Trafficking Ring in Bosnia
Bosnian police arrested three individuals involved in child trafficking and abuse after discovering numerous children in a house in Brcko. The minors, some with Croatian passports, are now safe. While an Italian woman was present, further details remain undisclosed due to case sensitivity as investigations continue.
Bosnian authorities have detained three suspects implicated in a child trafficking and abuse ring, following the discovery of numerous minors in a residence located in the town of Brcko. The police operation, carried out on Tuesday, revealed the presence of 31 children, including infants.
All the children have been safely relocated, and the investigation is actively ongoing, police officials confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The case has reportedly stirred significant concern, though details remain sparse as authorities protect the investigation's confidentiality.
International elements surfaced when an Italian woman was found at the scene, and the children were reportedly in possession of Croatian passports, according to local news source Klix. The police have withheld additional information, citing the case's sensitive nature.
