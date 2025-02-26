Europe's Call for a Robust Defence Fund
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasizes the need for a European defence fund to bolster security and deterrence. She advocates for adjusting the EU's Stability and Growth Pact to allow increased national defence spending while warning this alone isn't sufficient, highlighting the importance of a collective European effort.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for the establishment of a European defence fund to enhance the continent's security capabilities.
She stressed the need for an EU policy shift to allow greater national defence spending, suggesting such an initiative would respond to current security challenges.
Baerbock reiterated that while national spending increases are vital, a coordinated European fund is necessary for comprehensive security assurance.
