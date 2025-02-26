Eskom Suspends Load Shedding Following Generation Recovery and Reserve Replenishment

Eskom has officially suspended load shedding as of 5 AM on Wednesday following the recovery of generation capacity and the replenishment of emergency reserves. The power utility announced this positive development, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a stable power supply across South Africa.

Structural Improvements Drive Stability

In a statement, Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane reaffirmed the organization’s strategy to eliminate load shedding as a structural constraint on the economy.

“We maintain our guidance that load shedding is largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet. Our focus remains on eliminating load shedding as a structural constraint on the economy. There will be valuable lessons to be learned from the set of multiple unit trips that were unconnected and purely technical in nature, related to electrical and control system issues within auxiliary parts of our power stations,” Marokane stated.

The suspension follows an intense weekend of power outages, during which Eskom implemented Stages 3 and 6 of load shedding. This was followed by Stage 4 load shedding on Monday and Stage 2 on Tuesday.

High Maintenance Efforts Yield Positive Results

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, highlighted the utility’s proactive approach to maintenance as a key driver of improved electricity availability.

“We remain committed to high levels of maintenance, and the results are clear. Our efforts have delivered a 99% electricity availability rate over Eskom’s current financial year, from 1 April 2024 to 21 February 2025, saving R17 billion in diesel costs,” Nxumalo stated.

Eskom’s ongoing planned maintenance stands at 6,660MW in alignment with the company’s summer period maintenance strategy. This increased level of maintenance aims to prepare for the winter season and meet regulatory requirements.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that South Africa will not return to the severe levels of load shedding experienced in 2023,” Nxumalo added.

Technical Challenges Addressed, No Sabotage Involved

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reassured South Africans that the recent implementation of load shedding over the weekend was due to technical setbacks rather than sabotage.

Despite an extended period of uninterrupted power supply, Eskom encountered challenges, including the loss of five generation units at Majuba Power Station and four units at Camden Power Station.

“The setbacks we experienced are regrettable, but we are now able to bounce back much faster than we thought. It is important that we have the lights on for the South African economy,” Ramokgopa stated.

Eskom remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a reliable electricity supply, emphasizing continued maintenance, system improvements, and strategic planning to prevent the return of severe power outages.