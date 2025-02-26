Left Menu

Showdown over Tamil Nadu's Online Gaming Regulation: Companies Challenge New Rules

Online gaming companies have approached the Madras High Court to challenge the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority Regulations, 2025. The regulations impose mandatory Aadhar-based KYC verification and restrict gaming hours, which companies argue hinder their business rights under Article 19 (1) (g).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Online gaming firms have taken their battle to the Madras High Court, contesting parts of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority Regulations, 2025, labeling them unconstitutional. The provisions in question demand Aadhar-based KYC verification and impose a gaming curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

Plaintiffs, including Head Digital Works Private Limited, argue that these regulations are a veiled attempt by the state to undermine lawful gaming under the guise of regulation. Previously, the state government's attempts to ban skill games were overruled by the courts, prompting this indirect approach, they claim.

The case, currently adjourned for two weeks, will allow time for the central and state governments to provide counter affidavits. The companies urge that the new regulations impede their business, infringing on rights guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (g) of the Indian Constitution, and clash with established legal precedents.

