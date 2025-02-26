Showdown over Tamil Nadu's Online Gaming Regulation: Companies Challenge New Rules

Online gaming firms have taken their battle to the Madras High Court, contesting parts of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority Regulations, 2025, labeling them unconstitutional. The provisions in question demand Aadhar-based KYC verification and impose a gaming curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

Plaintiffs, including Head Digital Works Private Limited, argue that these regulations are a veiled attempt by the state to undermine lawful gaming under the guise of regulation. Previously, the state government's attempts to ban skill games were overruled by the courts, prompting this indirect approach, they claim.

The case, currently adjourned for two weeks, will allow time for the central and state governments to provide counter affidavits. The companies urge that the new regulations impede their business, infringing on rights guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (g) of the Indian Constitution, and clash with established legal precedents.

