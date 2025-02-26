G20 Absences Undermine Global Poverty Talks Amid Aid Cuts

The Group of 20 meeting in Cape Town faced setbacks as major economies' finance chiefs, including the U.S., Japan, India, and Canada, skipped the event. South Africa had intended to address global poverty and climate finance but faced reduced commitments from developed nations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to protect vulnerable groups but acknowledged the challenges posed by the absence of key officials. The G20's credibility has been questioned as disputes over trade and climate change persist.

The meeting was an opportunity for fostering North-South trust, but international leaders' absence made progress unlikely. South Africa aimed to highlight the need for increased climate financing from wealthy nations. However, the absence of key figures risked undermining the meeting's objectives.

