U.S. Abstention Sparks WTO Tensions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
The United States abstained from co-sponsoring a World Trade Organization statement condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine, marking a departure from its past support. This move signals closer U.S.-Russia ties. Over 40 WTO members, including the EU and the UK, backed the statement during Ukraine's trade review.
The United States has taken an unexpected diplomatic turn by abstaining from co-sponsoring a joint statement at the World Trade Organization, which condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine. This marks a deviation from its consistent support of the statement since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
More than 40 WTO members, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, have endorsed the statement, underscoring international disapproval of Russia's actions. The statement was disseminated during the Ukraine trade review session at the WTO.
The U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva has not provided any comments on their position, adding to the intrigue surrounding the United States' geopolitical strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WTO
- UnitedStates
- Russia
- Ukraine
- statement
- diplomacy
- internationalrelations
- EU
- UK
- trade
ALSO READ
Strengthening Global Ties: India's Defense Diplomacy at Aero India 2025
David Smith on the Power of Personal Diplomacy in India-US Relations
India's defence diplomacy reflects our commitment to building enduring bilateral, multilateral relationships: Rajnath Singh
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and King Abdullah Clash Over Gaza Proposal
Diplomacy by Deal: Trump's Global Strategy Unraveled