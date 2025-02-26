Left Menu

U.S. Abstention Sparks WTO Tensions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The United States abstained from co-sponsoring a World Trade Organization statement condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine, marking a departure from its past support. This move signals closer U.S.-Russia ties. Over 40 WTO members, including the EU and the UK, backed the statement during Ukraine's trade review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:28 IST
U.S. Abstention Sparks WTO Tensions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken an unexpected diplomatic turn by abstaining from co-sponsoring a joint statement at the World Trade Organization, which condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine. This marks a deviation from its consistent support of the statement since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

More than 40 WTO members, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, have endorsed the statement, underscoring international disapproval of Russia's actions. The statement was disseminated during the Ukraine trade review session at the WTO.

The U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva has not provided any comments on their position, adding to the intrigue surrounding the United States' geopolitical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025