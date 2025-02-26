U.S. Abstention Sparks WTO Tensions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The United States has taken an unexpected diplomatic turn by abstaining from co-sponsoring a joint statement at the World Trade Organization, which condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine. This marks a deviation from its consistent support of the statement since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

More than 40 WTO members, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, have endorsed the statement, underscoring international disapproval of Russia's actions. The statement was disseminated during the Ukraine trade review session at the WTO.

The U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva has not provided any comments on their position, adding to the intrigue surrounding the United States' geopolitical strategies.

