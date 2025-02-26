Left Menu

Awantipora Registers First e-FIR Based on Email Complaint

Police in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, have recorded their first e-FIR after receiving a complaint via email from Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat against Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat. The case involves alleged assault and is supported by medical evidence. This follows a similar digital complaint process in Handwara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:52 IST
Awantipora Registers First e-FIR Based on Email Complaint
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Awantipora police have registered their first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR). The complaint, sent via email by Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat from New Colony Khrew, accused Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat of assaulting his family, resulting in injuries.

The complaint included an OPD ticket from the Primary Health Centre Khrew and the complainant's Aadhaar card as evidence. Upon review, a case was officially lodged as e-FIR Number 17/2025 at Khrew police station, aligning with sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This development comes shortly after a similar case in Handwara made headlines when authorities registered a case from a WhatsApp message. The transition to digital complaint registration signifies a step forward in local law enforcement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

