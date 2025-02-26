Awantipora Registers First e-FIR Based on Email Complaint

In a landmark move, Awantipora police have registered their first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR). The complaint, sent via email by Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat from New Colony Khrew, accused Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat of assaulting his family, resulting in injuries.

The complaint included an OPD ticket from the Primary Health Centre Khrew and the complainant's Aadhaar card as evidence. Upon review, a case was officially lodged as e-FIR Number 17/2025 at Khrew police station, aligning with sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This development comes shortly after a similar case in Handwara made headlines when authorities registered a case from a WhatsApp message. The transition to digital complaint registration signifies a step forward in local law enforcement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)