Punjab Assembly Challenges National Agricultural Marketing Policy

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) expressed approval after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. The assembly claims this policy seeks to reinstate controversial farming laws repealed in 2021.

The draft policy intends to create a 'vibrant marketing ecosystem' for farmers, but SKM leaders rebuff it as an infringement on state rights. They argue it violates the Indian Constitution, where agriculture is identified as a state matter, and criticize the central government for overstepping.

SKM contends that the policies aim to favor multinational companies and threaten the federal structure. They call upon state leaders to reject the framework and plan a national campaign to mobilize farmers against the corporatization of agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)