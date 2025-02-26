Left Menu

Sudan's War: The Tipping Point of Conflict

The conflict in Sudan is at a pivotal stage, with the military making gains against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF plans a parallel government, indicating ongoing power struggles. Despite military advances, the fight continues as both factions pursue control, leading to the country's fragmentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The war in Sudan is reaching a critical point after nearly two years of brutal fighting, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and millions displaced. The military has started making significant advances against its rival, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and may soon regain control of the capital, Khartoum.

The RSF has responded by planning to establish a parallel government, announced at a gathering in Kenya. The conflict began in April 2023 between the military and RSF, former allies who were meant to lead Sudan's democratic transition post a 2019 uprising but instead fueled the ongoing power struggle.

Despite military gains in the Greater Khartoum area and other provinces, a political resolution seems distant. Military and RSF leaders show no signs of peace talks, with continued violence dividing Sudan into military- and RSF-controlled zones, raising concerns of further instability and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

