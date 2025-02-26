Sudan's War: The Tipping Point of Conflict
The conflict in Sudan is at a pivotal stage, with the military making gains against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF plans a parallel government, indicating ongoing power struggles. Despite military advances, the fight continues as both factions pursue control, leading to the country's fragmentation.
- Country:
- Egypt
The war in Sudan is reaching a critical point after nearly two years of brutal fighting, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and millions displaced. The military has started making significant advances against its rival, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and may soon regain control of the capital, Khartoum.
The RSF has responded by planning to establish a parallel government, announced at a gathering in Kenya. The conflict began in April 2023 between the military and RSF, former allies who were meant to lead Sudan's democratic transition post a 2019 uprising but instead fueled the ongoing power struggle.
Despite military gains in the Greater Khartoum area and other provinces, a political resolution seems distant. Military and RSF leaders show no signs of peace talks, with continued violence dividing Sudan into military- and RSF-controlled zones, raising concerns of further instability and unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Trade in Turmoil as Red Sea Conflict Reshapes Shipping and Supply Chains
India long championed vision of peace, security & development, that is collaborative: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
India believes international order, peace cannot be ensured from position of weakness: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
Controversy Surrounds Military's Expanding Role in Indonesian Food Sector
Increasing number of conflicts make our world more unpredictable place: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave at Aero India.