Govt Allocates Over ₹4,800 Crore to Transform Assam's Inland Waterways at Advantage Assam 2.0

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, announced a substantial investment of over ₹4,800 crore to revolutionize the inland waterways sector in Assam. The announcement was made at the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' investment summit, underscoring the state's strategic importance in India's economic transformation. The investment aims to harness the potential of Assam's complex riverine system, aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the session on Assam's Roads, Railway, and Riverine Tourism, Shri Sonowal highlighted the significant role of inland waterways in decongesting traditional transport routes, promoting economic efficiency, and enhancing environmental sustainability. The Modi government has been proactively incentivizing businesses to transition to inland waterways through initiatives like 'Jalvahak.' This move is expected to bolster trade and commerce while integrating Assam into India's economic roadmap for becoming a global economic powerhouse by 2047.

Key Investment Announcements:

Green Vessels Initiative: ₹1,500 crore allocated for the 'Harit Nauka' scheme, targeting a complete transition to Green Vessels by 2030. Cruise and Cargo Development: ₹1,500+ crore designated for boosting cruise tourism and cargo handling in NW2 (Brahmaputra) and NW16 (Barak).

Development of jetties with onshore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, and Guijan.

Construction of a new regional office, guest house, and ITAT office at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati. Ship Repair and Fairway Maintenance: ₹375 crore allocated for Phase II of the Ship Repair Facility at Pandu.

₹191 crore assigned for dredging operations by Dredging Corporation of India to ensure a 2.5-meter draft from the Bangladesh border to Pandu by 2027. Water Metro and Passenger Transport: A Water Metro Service is planned in Guwahati and Dhubri, with an estimated investment of ₹315 crore.

is planned in Guwahati and Dhubri, with an estimated investment of ₹315 crore. Deployment of two Electric Catamarans by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

A world-class Cruise Terminal in Guwahati with an investment of ₹100 crore. Infrastructure Expansion: ₹120 crore allocated for a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCOE) in Dibrugarh.

in Dibrugarh. Five Riverine Lighthouses to be established at Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu, and Silghat, costing ₹100 crore.

to be established at Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu, and Silghat, costing ₹100 crore. ₹150 crore allocated for fairway development between Pandu and Bogibeel.

Acquisition of two Cutter Section Dredger units for Brahmaputra (NW2). Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Projects: ₹1,010 crore being deployed along Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16).

₹208 crore for a Ship Repair Facility at Pandu.

₹180 crore for an alternative road connecting Pandu to NH27.

New Inland Waterways Terminals at Bogibeel (₹66 crore) and Jogighopa (₹82 crore). Sagarmala Scheme Investments: ₹646 crore earmarked for riverine infrastructure under the Sagarmala Programme .

. Barak River projects include procurement of Survey Vessels, Amphibian Dredgers, and construction of Floating Terminal facilities at Karimganj and Badarpur.

The investment summit was attended by Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Animal Husbandry Krishnendu Paul, IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong, and key corporate leaders from the infrastructure, railways, and marine sectors. The transformation of Assam's waterways is expected to drive economic growth, enhance trade efficiency, and position the Northeast as a critical gateway for India's regional and global connectivity.