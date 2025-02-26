Left Menu

Mayor Adams Pushes Back Against Corruption Case Amid DOJ Drama

New York City Mayor Eric Adams seeks to dismiss a corruption case against him, citing prosecutorial misconduct. The Justice Department is also seeking dismissal, while internal conflicts within the department unfold. Adams, indicted for accepting illegal contributions, insists on his innocence ahead of the Democratic primary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:17 IST
Mayor Adams Pushes Back Against Corruption Case Amid DOJ Drama

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging a federal judge to dismiss the corruption charges levelled against him, arguing that there has been prosecutorial misconduct. This comes as the Justice Department simultaneously pursues dropping the charges, citing internal conflicts.

Adams's lawyers filed documents in Manhattan federal court claiming misconduct took place when a letter from then-US Attorney Danielle Sassoon to Attorney General Pam Bondi was leaked. The letter detailed her refusal to follow Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's directive to dismiss the charges, which she argued violated Adams's rights.

The mayor, who was indicted for allegedly accepting over USD 100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and perks from a Turkish official while serving as Brooklyn borough president, faces a tough Democratic primary in June. His lawyers assert that the leaks and the prosecution's public handling of the case have skewed public perception and jeopardized his right to a fair trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025