Mayor Adams Pushes Back Against Corruption Case Amid DOJ Drama

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging a federal judge to dismiss the corruption charges levelled against him, arguing that there has been prosecutorial misconduct. This comes as the Justice Department simultaneously pursues dropping the charges, citing internal conflicts.

Adams's lawyers filed documents in Manhattan federal court claiming misconduct took place when a letter from then-US Attorney Danielle Sassoon to Attorney General Pam Bondi was leaked. The letter detailed her refusal to follow Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's directive to dismiss the charges, which she argued violated Adams's rights.

The mayor, who was indicted for allegedly accepting over USD 100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and perks from a Turkish official while serving as Brooklyn borough president, faces a tough Democratic primary in June. His lawyers assert that the leaks and the prosecution's public handling of the case have skewed public perception and jeopardized his right to a fair trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)