Crisis in North Darfur: Food Aid Halts Amid Violence

The World Food Programme, the primary food aid supplier in Sudan, announced on Wednesday a suspension of its operations in Zamzam camp, North Darfur, due to escalating violence.

Residents in the famine-stricken camp now face more hardship as attacks persist from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces aiming to displace the army and its allies.

This suspension underscores the precarious situation in the region and the urgent need for stability to ensure the delivery of essential aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)