Crisis in North Darfur: Food Aid Halts Amid Violence
The World Food Programme (WFP) has halted food distributions in Sudan's Zamzam camp due to repeated attacks by Rapid Support Forces. This escalation in violence threatens the lives of vulnerable residents reliant on WFP's aid, amidst an ongoing conflict between paramilitary forces and the army in North Darfur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The World Food Programme, the primary food aid supplier in Sudan, announced on Wednesday a suspension of its operations in Zamzam camp, North Darfur, due to escalating violence.
Residents in the famine-stricken camp now face more hardship as attacks persist from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces aiming to displace the army and its allies.
This suspension underscores the precarious situation in the region and the urgent need for stability to ensure the delivery of essential aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift
Global Trade in Turmoil as Red Sea Conflict Reshapes Shipping and Supply Chains
Increasing number of conflicts make our world more unpredictable place: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave at Aero India.
Tragedy in the West Bank: A Heartbreaking Tale of Conflict and Loss
UAE's Call for Sudan Ceasefire Rejected Amid Rising Conflict