G20 Talks Struggle Amid Finance Chiefs' Absences

South Africa sought to salvage international talks on global poverty as finance chiefs from several leading economies skipped the G20 meeting in Cape Town. Their absence undermined efforts to address key issues against the backdrop of foreign aid cuts.

The gathering faced obstacles such as ongoing trade disputes, the Ukraine war, and climate change challenges. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with finance ministers from China, Japan, India, and Canada, did not attend, leading to doubts about a meaningful communique and progress on pressing issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the need for multilateral cooperation, warning against disregarding the rights of the vulnerable. Analysts pointed to the need for richer countries to tackle climate change and aid poorer nations in their transition to green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)