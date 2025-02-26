Left Menu

G20 Talks Struggle Amid Finance Chiefs' Absences

South Africa hosted G20 talks on global poverty amid notable absences of finance chiefs from major economies. The lack of attendance cast doubt on achieving meaningful progress on issues like climate finance and economic reforms. Absentees included top officials from the U.S., China, Europe, and more.

Updated: 26-02-2025 19:36 IST
South Africa sought to salvage international talks on global poverty as finance chiefs from several leading economies skipped the G20 meeting in Cape Town. Their absence undermined efforts to address key issues against the backdrop of foreign aid cuts.

The gathering faced obstacles such as ongoing trade disputes, the Ukraine war, and climate change challenges. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with finance ministers from China, Japan, India, and Canada, did not attend, leading to doubts about a meaningful communique and progress on pressing issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the need for multilateral cooperation, warning against disregarding the rights of the vulnerable. Analysts pointed to the need for richer countries to tackle climate change and aid poorer nations in their transition to green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

