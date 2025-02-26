U.S.'s Neutral Stance Signals Shift in Russia-Ukraine Dynamics

In a notable shift in diplomatic relations, the United States on Wednesday refrained from joining a World Trade Organization statement that condemned Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine. This decision, conveyed by a diplomatic source and confirmed by a Geneva trade official to Reuters, marks the first occasion the U.S. has opted out since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The statement, endorsed by 44 WTO members including Ukraine, the European Union, and the UK, criticized the severe impact of Russia's invasion on Ukraine's populace and economy. The U.S. mission in Geneva has yet to comment. Concerns were raised about the destruction's effect on global trade, particularly in commodities like agricultural goods and minerals.

The United Nations Security Council recently passed a U.S.-initiated resolution taking a neutral stance on the conflict. This development comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a preliminary minerals deal with the U.S., part of efforts to achieve a secure peace. The move reflects a significant change from previous U.S. policy, signaling complex dynamics under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)