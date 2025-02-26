Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Diary

This comprehensive diary outlines a busy schedule of political and economic events worldwide, offering a detailed view of the actions and engagements of global leaders. Highlights include strategic diplomatic visits, crucial economic summits, and significant cultural festivals.

Notable mentions within the diary include the Venice Carnival in Italy, Vienna Opera Ball, and numerous G20 finance and central bank meetings. These events are instrumental in shaping international relations and economic policies.

The diary serves as an essential guide for tracking international events, with entries scheduled up until April 30. From significant political talks in Baghdad to festive occasions like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, this diary captures a plethora of global activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)