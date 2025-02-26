Outrage Erupts Over Bus Station Assault
A 26-year-old woman was raped by a history-sheeter at Swargate bus station in Pune, sparking political outrage. The accused misled the victim into an empty bus and fled. The government has ordered security revamps at the station while police formed teams to apprehend the offender.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter at the bustling Swargate bus station in Pune. The suspect, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, has multiple criminal records and is currently evading arrest, police said.
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faces intense scrutiny over the law and order situation following the assault that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. The attack has prompted immediate action, with orders for the replacement of private security guards at the bus station, officials confirmed.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has initiated a departmental inquiry to address the inadequacies in security measures at one of the nation's largest bus depots. This incident has provoked a political uproar, with opposition leaders criticizing the administration's failure to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Swargate
- raped
- incident
- history-sheeter
- Maharashtra
- Devendra Fadnavis
- law
- security
- protest
ALSO READ
Mobile Phone Blast Sparks Panic in Maharashtra Train
Maharashtra Battles Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge with Heightened Surveillance
Maharashtra's Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge: Authorities Intensify Surveillance
Cricketing Jibes and Political Swipes in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Minister Munde's Absence: Medical Recuperation or Political Turbulence?