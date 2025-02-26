Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Bus Station Assault

A 26-year-old woman was raped by a history-sheeter at Swargate bus station in Pune, sparking political outrage. The accused misled the victim into an empty bus and fled. The government has ordered security revamps at the station while police formed teams to apprehend the offender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:09 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Bus Station Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter at the bustling Swargate bus station in Pune. The suspect, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, has multiple criminal records and is currently evading arrest, police said.

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faces intense scrutiny over the law and order situation following the assault that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. The attack has prompted immediate action, with orders for the replacement of private security guards at the bus station, officials confirmed.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has initiated a departmental inquiry to address the inadequacies in security measures at one of the nation's largest bus depots. This incident has provoked a political uproar, with opposition leaders criticizing the administration's failure to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025