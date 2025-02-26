Outrage Erupts Over Bus Station Assault

In a chilling incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter at the bustling Swargate bus station in Pune. The suspect, identified as Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, has multiple criminal records and is currently evading arrest, police said.

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faces intense scrutiny over the law and order situation following the assault that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. The attack has prompted immediate action, with orders for the replacement of private security guards at the bus station, officials confirmed.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has initiated a departmental inquiry to address the inadequacies in security measures at one of the nation's largest bus depots. This incident has provoked a political uproar, with opposition leaders criticizing the administration's failure to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)