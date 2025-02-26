High-Stakes U.S.-Mexico Diplomacy: Security Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Senior Mexican security and diplomatic officials are preparing for a pivotal meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington this Thursday. According to President Claudia Sheinbaum, the delegation includes her entire security cabinet who are seeking to negotiate agreements while maintaining Mexico's sovereignty.

The discussions follow the U.S. designation of several Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, sparking concerns over potential unilateral U.S. military actions in Mexico. With President Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs if Mexico and Canada fail to curb drug and migrant flows, the stakes of these talks have escalated significantly.

As the prospect of negotiations on the North American trade pact looms, Mexico is advocating for coordinated efforts with the U.S. to prevent the southward movement of firearms to criminal organizations. Meanwhile, addressing the illegal trade of fentanyl, with a focus on high-crime areas like Tijuana, remains a top priority for the Mexican government.

(With inputs from agencies.)