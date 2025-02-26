Supreme Court Weighs Landmark Reverse Discrimination Case

The U.S. Supreme Court commenced hearings on Wednesday concerning an Ohio woman's claim of workplace discrimination due to her heterosexual orientation, a case with potential implications for discrimination claims by 'majority' groups.

Marlean Ames alleges she was passed over for a promotion in favor of less qualified gay colleagues, a contention rejected by lower courts due to insufficient 'background circumstances.'

The outcome could facilitate a surge in so-called 'reverse discrimination' lawsuits, as legal stakeholders argue over evidentiary standards and the scope of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

