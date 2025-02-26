Supreme Court Weighs Landmark Reverse Discrimination Case
The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a case involving Marlean Ames, who claims she faced workplace discrimination for being heterosexual. The case may redefine discrimination claims by 'majority' groups like white or straight individuals. Lower courts had dismissed her lawsuit for lacking 'background circumstances.' Arguments continue.
The U.S. Supreme Court commenced hearings on Wednesday concerning an Ohio woman's claim of workplace discrimination due to her heterosexual orientation, a case with potential implications for discrimination claims by 'majority' groups.
Marlean Ames alleges she was passed over for a promotion in favor of less qualified gay colleagues, a contention rejected by lower courts due to insufficient 'background circumstances.'
The outcome could facilitate a surge in so-called 'reverse discrimination' lawsuits, as legal stakeholders argue over evidentiary standards and the scope of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
