Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Landmark Reverse Discrimination Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a case involving Marlean Ames, who claims she faced workplace discrimination for being heterosexual. The case may redefine discrimination claims by 'majority' groups like white or straight individuals. Lower courts had dismissed her lawsuit for lacking 'background circumstances.' Arguments continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:12 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Landmark Reverse Discrimination Case

The U.S. Supreme Court commenced hearings on Wednesday concerning an Ohio woman's claim of workplace discrimination due to her heterosexual orientation, a case with potential implications for discrimination claims by 'majority' groups.

Marlean Ames alleges she was passed over for a promotion in favor of less qualified gay colleagues, a contention rejected by lower courts due to insufficient 'background circumstances.'

The outcome could facilitate a surge in so-called 'reverse discrimination' lawsuits, as legal stakeholders argue over evidentiary standards and the scope of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025