Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Rape in Busy Pune Bus Station

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter out on bail at Pune's Swargate bus station. The incident fueled protests and sparked criticism against the Maharashtra government. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is being pursued by police while security measures at the station are being reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident occurred in Pune city as a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate bus station by a history-sheeter out on bail. The crime, reported on Wednesday, has caused public outrage and protests, particularly from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a notorious criminal with multiple cases of theft and robbery against him. Police have deployed several teams to arrest him as criticism mounts against Maharashtra's Home Department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for failing to prevent such crimes.

In response to the incident, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the replacement of all private security guards at the bus station, while MSRTC's managing director has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry. The incident has prompted calls for stricter security and accountability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

