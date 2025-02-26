Left Menu

Italy Pushes EU for Strategic Defense Spending Exceptions

Italy appeals to the EU to exempt defense spending from budget restrictions, as nations face pressure to enhance security expenses. Italy's defense budget is projected to reach 1.61% of GDP by 2027, below NATO's 2% target. The proposal seeks a joint EU debt initiative similar to the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:18 IST
Italy urged the European Union on Wednesday to permit increased defense spending for member states without breaching the bloc's financial rules, amid pressure from the United States for higher security investments. Italy anticipates its defense budget will hit 1.61% of GDP by 2027, falling short of NATO's 2% target.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's suggestion of excluding defense expenditures from EU spending caps, advocating for additional measures. She emphasized the need for further solutions at a press conference with Sweden's Ulf Kristersson in Rome.

Italy has consistently called for EU-wide debt usage to bolster defense budgets, a proposal often opposed by fiscally conservative northern EU nations like Germany and the Netherlands. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti proposed a collective approach akin to the Recovery and Resilience Facility, suggesting that increased defense spending is vital for industry growth and economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

