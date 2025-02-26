Trump's $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa: A Debt Solution?

President Trump unveiled a striking new proposal on Wednesday, introducing a $5 million 'gold card' visa initiative. This plan aims to simultaneously address the nation's debt and enhance the labor pool of leading companies by attracting top-tier immigrant talent.

Trump asserted that this move would serve as a dual solution. On one hand, it aims to pay down the United States' staggering debt; on the other, it provides top companies the opportunity to bring in skilled immigrant workers critical for their operations.

According to Trump, the sale of these visas will commence in approximately two weeks, marking a pivotal shift in the country's immigration and economic strategy.

