Trump's $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa: A Debt Solution?

President Donald Trump announced a $5 million 'gold card' visa initiative aimed at reducing U.S. debt while allowing companies to attract top immigrant talent. The visas will be available in two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Trump unveiled a striking new proposal on Wednesday, introducing a $5 million 'gold card' visa initiative. This plan aims to simultaneously address the nation's debt and enhance the labor pool of leading companies by attracting top-tier immigrant talent.

Trump asserted that this move would serve as a dual solution. On one hand, it aims to pay down the United States' staggering debt; on the other, it provides top companies the opportunity to bring in skilled immigrant workers critical for their operations.

According to Trump, the sale of these visas will commence in approximately two weeks, marking a pivotal shift in the country's immigration and economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

