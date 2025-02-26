NCW Demands Swift Action in Pune Bus Rape Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for urgent action following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman on a parked state transport bus in Pune. The crime took place in the early hours of Tuesday at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Swargate depot.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has formally addressed the incident in a letter to the Director General of Police. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, a repeat offender out on bail since 2019, remains at large, prompting police to form eight special teams for his capture.

The commission has asked authorities for a swift and thorough investigation, offering victim support and demanding stringent legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The NCW is closely monitoring developments and insists on enhancing public safety measures to prevent future incidents.

