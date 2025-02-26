Jamieson Greer Confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative Amid Tariff Tensions

In a significant development, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Jamieson Greer as the U.S. Trade Representative. This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the country prepares to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The Senate confirmed Greer by a 56-43 vote, with bipartisan support from five Democrats.

Greer, a seasoned Washington trade lawyer, previously served as chief of staff to former USTR Robert Lighthizer. His confirmation aligns with ongoing efforts to address U.S. border security and curtail the influx of migrants and illegal substances like fentanyl. The timing coincides with President Trump's trade actions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, targeting countries over digital services taxes.

As Greer steps into his role, he faces immediate challenges, including the potential renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and revisiting automotive content rules. His history includes shaping trade policies during Trump's first term, focusing on regional automotive content levels and intellectual property-related tariffs on Chinese imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)