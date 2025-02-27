Lebanon's New Government: A Turning Point Amid Economic Struggles
Lebanon's government, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, secured a confidence vote in parliament, promising reforms and talks with the IMF to tackle the economic crisis. Hezbollah, though losing dominance, supports this government. The key focus is on removing Lebanon from the grey list and improving depositor conditions.
Lebanon's freshly formed government, under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, has passed a crucial confidence vote in parliament amid Lebanon's daunting economic crisis. Salam's reform-focused agenda aims at initiating negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to salvage the nation's financial health.
With the backing of 95 lawmakers, including support from the influential Hezbollah party, the government seeks to break Lebanon's stalemate with international financial institutions. A revamped policy approach excludes traditional references to Hezbollah's contested defense role, reflecting its reduced political clout post the 2022 conflict with Israel.
The government formation follows significant U.S. intervention, setting the stage for potential access to much-needed reconstruction funds. The urgent need for reform is underscored by Lebanon's sovereign default in 2020 and stalled depositors' savings, coupled with a looming IMF mission visit expected in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
