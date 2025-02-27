EU Stands Firm Against Proposed US Tariffs

The European Commission announced its intention to respond 'firmly and immediately' to what it views as unjustified barriers to free trade, following President Donald Trump's statement about impending 25% tariffs on EU imports.

A Commission spokesperson stressed that the EU will counteract these tariffs, which they see as an attack on legal and non-discriminatory trade policies.

Highlighting the EU's status as the largest free market, the spokesperson underscored the benefits it has brought to the United States and the importance of maintaining fair trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)