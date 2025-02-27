Justice Denied? White Deputy Not Charged in Fatal Shooting of Exonerated Black Man

A white sheriff's deputy in Georgia will not face criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Leonard Allan Cure, a Black man previously freed from prison following exoneration. The decision comes after a local prosecutor deemed the deputy's use of force 'reasonable.'

Officer Buck Aldridge stopped Cure on Interstate 95 for speeding in October 2023. Despite attempts to use non-lethal methods like a Taser and baton, Cure allegedly did not comply with the arrest. Prosecutor Keith Higgins stated the force was 'objectively reasonable,' thus no charges were warranted.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the Cure family, criticized the decision as a failure of justice. Cure was exonerated in 2020 after 16 years in prison for armed robbery. This case adds to a series of incidents fueling protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S.

