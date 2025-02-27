EPA Workforce Reduction Sparks Controversy

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump disclosed plans to slash the Environmental Protection Agency's workforce by 65%. This revelation, made during a cabinet meeting, has left agency staff blindsided.

The initiative is part of Trump's broader strategy to cut federal spending, spearheaded by his downsizing czar, Elon Musk. The EPA confirmed its focus on reducing federal grants and improving organizational efficiency but provided no specific details on the job cuts.

The proposed cuts have sparked alarm among EPA employees and union leaders, questioning the agency's ability to fulfill its mission. Nearly 400 employees have already been let go as part of this unprecedented overhaul of the federal workforce.

