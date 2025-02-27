Left Menu

Trump Administration Slashes Foreign Aid by Over 90%

The Trump administration announces a significant reduction in foreign aid by cutting more than 90% of US Agency for International Development's contracts and $60 billion in global assistance. This decision stems from a 90-day review ordered by President Trump and has sparked legal challenges from advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 05:04 IST
Trump Administration Slashes Foreign Aid by Over 90%
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced a drastic reduction in foreign aid, cutting more than 90% of contracts by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and slashing $60 billion in global assistance. This substantial cut comes as a result of a comprehensive 90-day review initiated by President Donald Trump.

The review scrutinized all financial allocations by USAID and the State Department for overseas development and aid work, leading to this sweeping decision. The elimination of funds now leaves minimal projects intact for advocates to defend amid ongoing legal battles surrounding the cuts.

The administration's plans were detailed in an internal memo and court documents, with The Washington Free Beacon being the first to report the significant reductions. These changes represent a pivotal shift in US foreign aid policy under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025