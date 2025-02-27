Trump Administration Slashes Foreign Aid by Over 90%
The Trump administration announces a significant reduction in foreign aid by cutting more than 90% of US Agency for International Development's contracts and $60 billion in global assistance. This decision stems from a 90-day review ordered by President Trump and has sparked legal challenges from advocates.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has announced a drastic reduction in foreign aid, cutting more than 90% of contracts by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and slashing $60 billion in global assistance. This substantial cut comes as a result of a comprehensive 90-day review initiated by President Donald Trump.
The review scrutinized all financial allocations by USAID and the State Department for overseas development and aid work, leading to this sweeping decision. The elimination of funds now leaves minimal projects intact for advocates to defend amid ongoing legal battles surrounding the cuts.
The administration's plans were detailed in an internal memo and court documents, with The Washington Free Beacon being the first to report the significant reductions. These changes represent a pivotal shift in US foreign aid policy under the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Global Aid Freeze: Relief for USAID
Musk-Led Department Slashes Global Aid, Focuses on Domestic Efficiency
Musk-Led DOGE Slashes Global Aid, Faces Backlash
Trump Administration to Slash USAID Workforce, Affecting Global Aid Efforts
Global Aid in Limbo: Trump's Administration Faces Court Showdown