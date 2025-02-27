Left Menu

Fraught Truce: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Gaza Conflict

In a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, four Israeli hostages' bodies were exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This marked the final swap of the ceasefire's first phase, while uncertainty looms over the second phase. The truce aimed to end the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense overnight exchange, Hamas handed over the remains of four Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a delicate truce. This was in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, marking the final swap of the ceasefire's first phase.

The truce, effective since January 19, has largely held despite challenges, but its future remains uncertain as its first phase concludes this week. Egyptian mediators facilitated the handover, which had been delayed due to previous disputes over prisoner releases.

The exchange involved the bodies of Tsachi Idan, Itzhak Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi, and Shlomo Mantzur, all abducted in an October attack. Israeli authorities are conducting forensic examinations to confirm identities and causes of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

