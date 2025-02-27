Fraught Truce: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Gaza Conflict

In a tense overnight exchange, Hamas handed over the remains of four Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a delicate truce. This was in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, marking the final swap of the ceasefire's first phase.

The truce, effective since January 19, has largely held despite challenges, but its future remains uncertain as its first phase concludes this week. Egyptian mediators facilitated the handover, which had been delayed due to previous disputes over prisoner releases.

The exchange involved the bodies of Tsachi Idan, Itzhak Elgarat, Ohad Yahalomi, and Shlomo Mantzur, all abducted in an October attack. Israeli authorities are conducting forensic examinations to confirm identities and causes of death.

