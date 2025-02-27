Justice Roberts Halts Order on Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze

In a significant development, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has halted a federal judge's directive compelling the Trump administration to disburse foreign aid funds. This interim order gives the court additional time to assess the administration's formal appeal against Judge Amir Ali's decision, which had set a Wednesday deadline.

The Trump administration argues that terminating foreign aid contracts is part of its 'America First agenda.' It has already halted over 90% of aid disbursements, chilling relief efforts globally. Plaintiffs claim the administration has unlawfully frozen funds despite repeated judicial directives to release them.

The funding freeze, attributed to reviews aligning aid with administrative policies, sparked lawsuits from organizations reliant on the aid. Despite the interim pause, relief agencies stress the urgent need for compliance to avert wider humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)