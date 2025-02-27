Mass Repatriation: Myanmar's Scam Network Crackdown

Eighty-four Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar successfully crossed into Thailand, marking a significant step in ongoing repatriation efforts enforced by regional authorities, including Thailand, Myanmar, and China. The liberation follows increased efforts to dismantle extensive scam networks plaguing Southeast Asia and beyond.

The Indonesian nationals, alongside many others from various countries, fell victim to online fraud and were coerced into illegal work under false promises. Indonesian officials are diligently working to repatriate hundreds stranded in Myanmar after inadvertently participating in scams.

Thai authorities have intensified their operations, cutting utilities to scam centers, coordinating logistics for the unprecedented repatriation scale, and liaising with Myanmar and China to address humanitarian concerns and bolster security cooperation.

