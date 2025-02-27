European Court Condemns Bias in Cypriot Rape Case

In a significant ruling, the European Court of Human Rights has condemned Cypriot authorities for their biased handling of a British teenager's rape allegation against Israeli tourists in 2019. The teenager, known as "X," accused the authorities of victim-blaming and failing to properly investigate her case.

Despite retracting her statement following hours of police interrogation without legal counsel—a retraction she claims was made under pressure—she was charged with public mischief. However, Cyprus's Supreme Court overturned her conviction last year, reinforcing her claims of coercion.

The European court also highlighted serious flaws in the investigation, citing investigators' premature acceptance of claims of consensual sex and the unjust release of the accused. The advocacy group, Justice Abroad, called for systemic reforms in Cyprus's approach to sexual offence investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)